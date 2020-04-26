How Should Florida Re-open The Economy? This Is Your Chance To Tell The State Task Force.

The Re-Open Florida Task Force Satuday launched a public comment submission portal open to all Floridians. Public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to Governor Ron DeSantis. All interested Floridians are encouraged to submit their ideas regarding the safe re-opening of Florida’s economy.

The Re-Open Florida Task Force is seeking public comment as it finalizes its recommendations on exactly how to reboot Florida’s economy.

The state launched a public comment submission portal open to all Floridians. The comment form asks for name and contact information and allows for the submission of a comment up to 4,000 characters. Attachments up to 30Mb are also accepted.

Floridians may submit feedback on any topic related to the re-opening of Florida’s economy, including the impacts to small business, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, retail, recreation and sports and construction.

“Comments that are not relevant to the work of the Task Force or the safe re-opening of Florida’s economy will not be considered by the Task Force,” the form states. It also notes that comments with threats of violence may be forwarded to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for further review.

“Public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to Governor Ron DeSantis,” the Governor’s Office said in a press release.