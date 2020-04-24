Hospital Says Some People Are Avoiding The ER Due To The Pandemic. And That’s A Bad Idea.

April 24, 2020

Hospital officials are worried that people are avoid trips to the emergency room over  COVID-19 concerns.

“COVID-19 is grabbing all the headlines, but heart attacks, strokes, car crashes and other traumas still require a trip to the emergency room,” Baptist Hospital said in a news release. “Unfortunately, some people are delaying necessary emergency care out of fear they will be exposed to COVID-19, which can result in a life-threatening situation.”

Baptist Health Care said they take all necessary precautions to protect patients in its emergency rooms at Baptist, Gulf Breeze and Jay hospitals with screening immediately upon arrival and special isolation areas. They are also requiring masks for patients and team members, social distancing in waiting areas and other CDC-recommended measures.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 