Hospital Says Some People Are Avoiding The ER Due To The Pandemic. And That’s A Bad Idea.

Hospital officials are worried that people are avoid trips to the emergency room over COVID-19 concerns.

“COVID-19 is grabbing all the headlines, but heart attacks, strokes, car crashes and other traumas still require a trip to the emergency room,” Baptist Hospital said in a news release. “Unfortunately, some people are delaying necessary emergency care out of fear they will be exposed to COVID-19, which can result in a life-threatening situation.”

Baptist Health Care said they take all necessary precautions to protect patients in its emergency rooms at Baptist, Gulf Breeze and Jay hospitals with screening immediately upon arrival and special isolation areas. They are also requiring masks for patients and team members, social distancing in waiting areas and other CDC-recommended measures.