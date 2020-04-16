Frontier Communications Files Bankruptcy. Company Says Service Won’t Get Any Worse.

Frontier Communications, which provides local landline and internet service in part of the North Escambia area, has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company said that as they work through financial restructuring, their service won’t get any worse.

“Frontier expects to continue providing quality service to its customers without interruption and work with its business partners as usual throughout the court-supervised process,” Frontier said in a news release. “The company has sufficient liquidity to meet its ongoing obligations.”

In the local area, Frontier is a landline company in Molino, Bratt and Walnut Hill in Florida, and Atmore in Alabama. They also offer DSL internet service in those areas.

“With this agreement with our bondholders, we can now focus on executing our strategy to drive operational efficiencies and position our business for long-term growth,” said Frontier CEO and President Bernie Han. Frontier is looking to reduce debt by more than $10 billion.

Frontier provides fiber-optic and copper network services in 29 states.