Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 Cases Increase By 14 Since Sunday

April 6, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties increased by seven from Sunday in the latest report from the Florida Department of Health.

The first COVID-19 death in Escambia County was reported Saturday morning — a 75-year old female. There have been two fatalities in Santa Rosa County.

As of Sunday, the number of cases in Escambia County was 129, and increase of four. There were 58 cases in Santa Rosa County, an increased of three.

Statewide, there were 13,324 cases including 12,925 Florida residents. There were 1,592 in the hospital and 236 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

  • Total cases — 136 (+11 since Sunday)
  • Pensacola — 97
  • Cantonment — 20
  • Bellview — 5
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • Molino – 1
  • Century — 1
  • Residents: 118
  • Nonresidents — 7
  • Hospitalizations:  9
  • Deaths — 1
  • Men — 66
  • Women — 60
  • Youngest: 2
  • Oldest: 94

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 58 (+3  since Sunday)
  • Milton — 21
  • Navarre — 15
  • Gulf Breeze — 12
  • Pace — 5
  • Jay — 1
  • Residents: 48
  • Nonresidents — 0
  • Hospitalizations — 8
  • Deaths — 2
  • Men — 31
  • Women — 22
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 81

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 13,324
  • Florida residents — 12,925
  • Non-Florida residents — 399
  • Deaths — 236
  • Hospitalized — 1,593

