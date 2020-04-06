First COVID-19 Case In McDavid; Assisted Living Cases Grow; 21 New Cases Monday In Escambia, Santa Rosa
April 6, 2020
COVID-19 cases increased by 15 in Escambia County and six in Santa Rosa County, according to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health. The increase in Escambia County included the first case reported in the McDavid zip code (which also includes Walnut Hill).
There are now three cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities in Escambia County. The FDOH is not providing any additional details.
The first COVID-19 death in Escambia County was reported Saturday morning — a 75-year old female. There have been two fatalities in Santa Rosa County.
As of Monday, the number of cases in Escambia County was 141 and there were 64 cases in Santa Rosa County.
Statewide, there were 13,324 cases including 12,925 Florida residents. There were 1,592 in the hospital and 236 deaths.
Escambia County cases:
- Total cases — 141 (+15 since Sunday)
- Pensacola — 100
- Cantonment — 21
- Bellview — 5
- Perdido Key — 1
- McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
- Molino – 1
- Century — 1
- Residents: 118
- Nonresidents — 7
- Hospitalizations: 9
- Deaths — 1
- Men — 69
- Women — 70
- Youngest: 2
- Oldest: 95
Santa Rosa County cases:
- Total cases — 64 (+6 since Sunday)
- Milton — 24
- Navarre — 16
- Gulf Breeze — 12
- Pace — 7
- Jay — 1
- Residents: 48
- Nonresidents — 0
- Hospitalizations — 8
- Deaths — 2
- Men — 40
- Women — 24
- Youngest — 2 months
- Oldest — 84
Florida cases:
- Total cases — 13,629
- Florida residents — 13,214
- Non-Florida residents — 415
- Deaths — 254
- Hospitalized — 1,720
Comments
One Response to “First COVID-19 Case In McDavid; Assisted Living Cases Grow; 21 New Cases Monday In Escambia, Santa Rosa”
People u need to stop going out unless u absolutely have to….its truly common sense praying for all that is sick…if everyone would do what is ask of us we could stop this…china had to shut down to stop it and i truly belive we need to do the same because of people that dont listen or care if they spread it ….