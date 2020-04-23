Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 Cases Increase By Just Five

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties increased by just five in the midday report from the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases were up by four to 419, and Santa Rosa was up by one case to 141.

The number of Escambia County cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increased by four to 142. The number of long-term cases in Santa Rosa County remained at 10.

Statewide, there were 28,832 cases including 28,043 Florida residents. There have been 4,509 hospitalizations and 960 deaths.

Total cases — 419 (+4 since Wednesday)

Long-term care cases — 142 (+4 since Wednesday)

Pensacola — 327

Cantonment — 35

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 1

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 37*

Deaths — 10

Male — 173

Female — 203

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 100

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 141 (+1 since Wednesday)

Long-term care cases — 10 (+0 since Wednesday)

Milton — 75

Navarre — 29

Gulf Breeze — 23

Pace — 11

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 20*

Deaths — 6

Male — 98

Female — 42

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 28,832

Florida residents — 28,043

Deaths — 960

Hospitalizations — 4,509*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.