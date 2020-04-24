Escambia County (AL) COVID-19 Cases Triple In Two Weeks

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County (AL) have tripled in the past two weeks, according to the Alabama Department of Health.

On April 10, there were seven confirmed cases in the county. By Friday morning, April 24 that number was up three times to 21. There has been one death.

ADH reported 266 total tests performed in the county, a positive rate of 7.9%.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 5,832 total positive cases in the state out of 52,641 tests. There have been 197 reported deaths statewide.