Escambia (AL) Reports Additional Virus Positives; Hospitals Detail Their Test Numbers

April 25, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County (AL) increased by one on Friday.

There are now 22 positive cases with on recorded death.

The Escambia County Health Care Authority reported that 17 of the confirmed patients were tested at Atmore Community Hospital, and three were confirmed at D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton.

The hospitals have performed 367 total tests with 327 negative results. There are 19 tests pending, and one test was deemed inconclusive. About two-thirds of the tests were performed in Atmore.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 6,026 total positive cases in the state out of 52,641 tests. There have been 209 reported deaths statewide.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 