Escambia (AL) Reports Additional Virus Positives; Hospitals Detail Their Test Numbers

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County (AL) increased by one on Friday.

There are now 22 positive cases with on recorded death.

The Escambia County Health Care Authority reported that 17 of the confirmed patients were tested at Atmore Community Hospital, and three were confirmed at D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton.

The hospitals have performed 367 total tests with 327 negative results. There are 19 tests pending, and one test was deemed inconclusive. About two-thirds of the tests were performed in Atmore.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 6,026 total positive cases in the state out of 52,641 tests. There have been 209 reported deaths statewide.