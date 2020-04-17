ECSO: Girlfriend Comes Home To Find Another Woman Cooking Man Dinner; He Opened Fire With AK-47.

A McDavid man is facing felony charges after allegedly opening fire at his live-in girlfriend and a woman that cooking him dinner on South Highway 99.

John Hillman Dennis, 32, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

Dennis was at his home with a woman that he had just met the day before, and she was going to cook him dinner, according to arrest report. The woman he had been living with for the past year and a half arrived and got into an argument with him, the report states.

The women said they attempted to flee together when Dennis went inside to get a gun. He exited the house, told the women to leave and opened fire with an AK-47, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The women fled without injury in a pickup truck.

Deputies arrive on scene and found Dennis sitting in a chair his front porch with a gun a handgun in his waistband and an empty half gallon of a Fireball Whiskey on the ground by the porch steps. Dennis was taken into custody at gunpoint without further incident.

The arrest report states an AK-47 rifle was on the porch in front of Dennis’ chair, along with a multiple shell casings.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office seized multiple weapons including the AK-47, two semi-automatic rifles, a pump shotgun a semi-automatic handgun, multiple magazines and over 200 rounds of ammunition.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $11,000.