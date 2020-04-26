DeSantis: No Movie Theaters In May. And Only Sports With No Crowds.

Don’t plan on a trip to the movies any time soon, or a concert. And there may be sports, but there won’t be anybody in the stands.

Those were some of the points from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ remarks to the media on Saturday as he outlined a slow rollout of live events an entertainment.

Movies theaters don’t work for the governor due to the “enclosed environment”, and he said there will be “big events here when the time is right…time’s going to be far into the future.”

“We’re not doing in-person sports yet no matter what,” DeSantis said. “That’s just not going to happen in May.”.

But that does not mean no sports. It just means no crowds.

“I’ve been very vocal about trying to get UFC, we have coming. WWE, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson,” the governor said. “That’s for TV … so people have some content.”

DeSantis did offer defense of time in outdoor spaces with social distancing, saying that people are more likely to get get COVID-19 indoors than outdoors.