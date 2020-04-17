Cantonment Man Charged With Robbery, Battery In Incident With Ex-girlfriend

A Cantonment man is facing felony charges after allegedly robbing his ex-girlfriend.

Billy Ray Constantine, 23, was charged with robbery of an individual, battery domestic violence and criminal mischief.

Constantine allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend’s home and demanded that she give him her purse and money and began to “pat her down”, she told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He allegedly pushed her down and took her purse which contained $450 in rent money before smashing her phone, according to an arrest report.

The woman suffered an apparently broken finger during the incident.

Constantine was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond due to a probation violation charge in a child abuse case.