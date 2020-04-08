Cantonment Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site Adds Third Day To Weekly Schedule

The Cantonment drive-through testing site will now be operational Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Cantonment is adding Mondays as a third operational day each week.

The Community Health Northwest Florida site will now be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Cantonment Pediatrics at 470 South Highway 29. It is operated as a partnership between Community Health Northwest Florida, Ascension Sacred Heart and Escambia County.

COVID-19 testing is open to everyone in the community who meets the pre-screening criteria, both children and adults. Testing is provided at no cost to patients. For those persons with health insurance, it will cover the full cost of screening. For those with no health insurance, there is no charge for this test. Once the testing is completed, patients will be instructed to go home and self-isolate, or keep away from other people (even family members) until results of the COVID-19 test are known.

All patients are required to be prescreened before arriving at the drive-thru testing center in Cantonment or other Sacred Heart locations by calling the Ascension Sacred Heart COVID-19 Pre-Screening Call Center at (850) 746-2684. Those who have not been prescreened over the phone will not be provided access to the drive-through test center. Ascension Sacred Heart’s Pre-Screening Call Center is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Cantonment drive-thru testing center is located at the north end of the old Winn Dixie shopping center that houses the pediatric practice. Suspected COVID-19 patients should remain in their vehicle and not enter the pediatric practice.

There were 21 previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cantonment as of Tuesday night.