Airports Get $10 Billion In Stimulus Money. Pensacola Will Get $11 Million Plus, Atmore Just $20K.

April 16, 2020

Airport across the country will receive their share of $10 billion in federal stimulus money. In the North Escambia area, payments range from a high of more than $11 million to just $20,000.

The Pensacola International Airport will receive $11,081,566, and Peter Price Field in Milton will get $30,000.

The Atmore Municipal Airport will receive $20,000, and the Brewton Municipal Airport will get $30,000.

The grants announced by the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday are going to 100 Florida airports and total over $896 million. Miami International will get the largest check at $296 million, followed by Orlando International at $170 million, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International with $135 million and Tampa International with $81 million.

