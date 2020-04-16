Escambia County Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

April 16, 2020

An Escambia County public works employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The county said the employee does not interact with the community and works in a small building without public access.

The office area has been sanitized and the employee’s office door has been closed. At this time, no other employees in that building show symptoms, and one employee is in self-quarantine out of precaution, according to a county statement. Employees who work in that building have been notified.

The employee is symptomatic and is at home. This case is not travel related. The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County is performing its due diligence to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 by tracing all contacts.

“We are concerned for this employee and pray for a quick recovery,” said Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 