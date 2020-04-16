Escambia County Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

An Escambia County public works employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The county said the employee does not interact with the community and works in a small building without public access.

The office area has been sanitized and the employee’s office door has been closed. At this time, no other employees in that building show symptoms, and one employee is in self-quarantine out of precaution, according to a county statement. Employees who work in that building have been notified.

The employee is symptomatic and is at home. This case is not travel related. The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County is performing its due diligence to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 by tracing all contacts.

“We are concerned for this employee and pray for a quick recovery,” said Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley.