ECSO Looking For Missing Cottage Hill Teen

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen from Cottage Hill.

Hunter Gahimer was last seen Thursday in the 1500 block of Cottage Park Road. He is six-feet tall, 200 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black shirt with a Deadpool character on the front and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9650.