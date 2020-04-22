Escambia (AL) Hospitals Report Seven Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 232 Administered Tests

Seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the two hospital in Escambia County, Alabama, according to a bi-weekly report from the Escambia County (AL) Healthcare Authority.

They have administered a total of 232 tests, making the positive rate 3%, considerably less than the Alabama statewide positive rate of 14%.

Data released Friday shows there have been 151 total specimens collected at Atmore Community Hospital with four positives, 128 negatives and 13 awaiting results. At D.W. McMillan Hospital, there have been 81 total tests with one positive, 74 negatives and six pending results.

The Alabama Department of Public Health was reporting five confirmed COVID-19 cases and 136 total tests in Escambia County, Alabama, as of midday Friday. The difference between the health department’s total and the hospitals’ totals can be attributed to timing of the data releases. Also, the health department will officially record a case in the patient’s county of residence.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.