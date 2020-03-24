You’re Invited: Virtual ‘Coffee With A Commissioner’ With Health Dept. Boss And County Administrator

March 24, 2020

Commissioner Jeff Bergosh will hold a virtual “District 1 Coffee with Commissioner” Wednesday morning from 6:30 until 7:30 a.m. The online event is not just for District 1 residents.

Guests will include Dr. John Lanza, director of the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County, who will take questions about COVID-19, and Janice Gilley, Escambia County administrator, who will provide an update on the county’s response.

To join, simply go to the following Facebook page at 6:30 a.m. and watch the live stream: https://www.facebook.com/CommissionerBergosh/.

Residents are encouraged to send virtual questions and comments they would like to discuss with their District 1 Commissioner during the event through Facebook.

