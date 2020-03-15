Wind Creek Closing All Alabama Properties Until March 30 Due To COVID-19

Wind Creek is closing all properties in Alabama for two weeks due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The announcement came Sunday, one day after Wind Creek said they learned a person that visited the Wind Creek Resort in Wetumpka during the third week of February had tested positive for COVID-19. They said there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Wind Creek Atmore or Wind Creek Wetumpka.

Wind Creek has committed to continue paying its employees during the closure, which is set to continue through March 30.