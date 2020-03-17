UWF Extends Online Instruction Through Semester; Cancels Spring Commencement

The University of West Florida has extended online instruction through the end of the semester and canceled spring commencement.

Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the State University System of Florida directed all Florida universities to conduct the rest of the Spring 2020 semester remotely.

UWF’s traditional in-person Spring 2020 commencement will not be held in May.

“We understand this is very disappointing to our seniors and we are working with student leaders to discuss creative ideas to ensure our students are celebrated,” UWF said in a statement. “We plan to honor our students while still keeping our community safe. More details will be provided as soon as possible.”

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any University of West Florida campuses or locations.