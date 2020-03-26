Toll To Pensacola Beach Is Now All Electronic, No Cash Accepted

March 26, 2020

The new all-electronic tolling system on Bob Sikes Bridge to Pensacola Beach went live on March 20, which was earlier than anticipated to adhere to social distancing for toll booth workers.

The toll remains $1, but cash and coins are no longer accepted.

All tolls are collected electronically. Motorists will use either SunPass, another interoperable transponder or be billed utilizing the Toll-by-Plate system. Toll-by-Plate customers will be charged a $1 toll for each trip, plus a monthly $2.50 administrative fee and will receive a bill by mail.

While the sandy part of the public beaches are closed at least until April 2 under a county order, the public is still welcome to drive to the beach

“Pensacola Beach establishments are still offering various take out food options while the public beaches remain closed,” said District 4 County Commissioner Robert Bender. “While we social distance due to COVID-19, let’s help out our local businesses and all their hardworking employees by utilizing take out and to go options.”

Revenues from the toll are currently being used to pay for the 2020 bridge rehabilitation project  and the bond payment for the widening of Via De Luna Lane through 2031. Revenues will also  go toward a replacement bridge needed in approximately 15 years.

