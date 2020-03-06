Stuckey Throws Perfect Game In Northview 17-0 Shutout Of Central; Niceville Tops Tate

Northview 17, Central 0 (4 innings)

Aubrey Stuckey threw a perfect game Thursday evening to lead the Northview Chiefs over Central 17-0.

Stuckey allowed no hits, no runs and no walks while striking out four in a four inning game shortened by the 10-run mercy rule.

Payton Gilchrist led the Chiefs by driving in six runs, going 3-4 with doubles in the first and fourth. Also for Northview: Heather Knowles 1-2, 3R, 3RBI; Ashley Ragsdale 2R, RBI; Kaitlin Gafford RBI; Anna Sullivan R; Libby Pugh R, RBI; Kaylin Watson 1-2, 3R, RBI; Nevaeh Brown 1-1, R; Kayla Dixon 1-2, 2R; RBI; Aubrey Stuckey R; Emma Gilmore R; Rylee Huskey R.

The Lady Chiefs were also error-free in the field.

Niceville 8, Tate 2

Niceville defeated the Tate Aggies 8-2 Thursday night in Niceville.

Avery Beauchaine, , Madison Holland, Cristina Mason, Hannah Halfacre, Cam Wolfenden and Lilly Locke each had a hit for the Aggies.

