Second Arrest Made In Social Media Shooting Threat Against Middle School In Atmore

Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson has confirmed a second arrest in connection with a social media threat against Escambia County Middle School in Atmore.

One other juvenile was previously arrested for the threat made February 25 alleging violence the following day. The names of the juveniles have not been released.

In a post widely shared, someone wrote that “I will be shooting up the shooting up the school tomorrow I will hurt everybody”, and it continued with a list of student names and the name of a staff member (redacted from the image).

Extra security was on campus as a result of the threat.

“All emergency protocols were activated and due to efforts by school staff, administrators, parents, and law enforcement, we were able to insure that no child was placed in a dangerous situation and we were able to maintain the goal of educating our children in a safe environment,” Jackson said Monday. “We would like to ask the parents in the community to monitor their children’s social media platforms and remind them that threats are not something to joke about.”