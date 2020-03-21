Pensacola Chamber Announces Save Florida Business Initiative

The Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA) and DigiPro Media have partnered together to announce the Save Florida Business Initiative as a way to support Florida businesses during this difficult time.

The Save Florida Business Initiative will connect consumers in Escambia and Santa Rosa County to area businesses through the SaveFloridaBusiness.com website where consumers can be connected to businesses participating in the program.

To participate, any Escambia or Santa Rosa County business must offer a $75 Gift Card Bond that has a retail value of $100. The purchase of the Gift Card Bond incentivizes consumers since they earn $25 for every $75 Gift Card Bond purchased.

“The Save Florida Business Initiative will get money directly to businesses now while we endure the economic impact of the Coronavirus,” stated Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Regional Director Corey Mobley. “This program will also incentivize consumers to return to our local businesses once this has passed.”

Local businesses can register to participate, and consumers can search and connect with registered businesses at www.savefloridabusiness.com. There is no limit to the number of Gift Card bonds an individual can purchase. We are also leaving it to the participating business to decide when the Gift Card Bonds can be redeemed.

“Many in our community have asked how they can help businesses during this trying time, “stated Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce President Todd Thomson. “The Save Florida Business Initiative is a way to provide immediate help for our friends and neighbors. I encourage all who can to participate in this program.”

The SaveFloridaBusiness.com website was built by DigiPro Media in partnership with the FRLA and Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce. The website contains information on the program, a place for businesses to register, and a directory of businesses offering Gift Card Bonds.