Patient Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Bay Minette, Hospital Says

A person in Bay Minette, Alabama, has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the hospital there.

North Baldwin Infirmary said the patient is currently isolated in their home, and the staff who cared for the patient exercised universal precautions to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus. They are working with the Alabama Department of Public Health on the case.

This is the first case of COVID-19 reported in Baldwin County.