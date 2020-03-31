Need A Little Time To Pay Your Property Taxes? There’s A Payment Plan Available In Escambia County.

March 31, 2020

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford is reminding taxpayers there is help for those who may need to make partial payment on their 2019 real estate and tangible property taxes.

If a property owner decides to make partial payments, the following information applies:

  • Property owner must submit an application (found on the back of the tax bill and on our website) with initial partial payment.
  • A $10 processing fee is deducted from each partial payment per statute.
  • Partial payments are accepted for current year taxes only.
  • No discount allowed for partial payments.
  • Partial payments will not be accepted after April 15, and any remaining balance as of April 16 is delinquent and subject to all applicable penalties and fees.

COVID-19 UPDATE: While tax collector lobbies and their call center are closed, a payment center is available at all times at EscambiaTaxCollector.com. Customers are encouraged to pay online by eCheck where there is never an extra fee or by mail. At this time, drive-thru lanes are available for pick up of completed transactions only.

