How Are Escambia County, Pensacola Preparing For Coronavirus? Top Officials Explain.

So far, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) found in Escambia County, but agencies are in full preparation mode.

An Escambia County Commission meeting was paused Thursday for a 24-minute press conference to update the media on what steps are being taken in Escambia County.

County Administrator Janice Gilley said dealing with a pandemic is different that dealing with the aftermath of hurricanes and other issues that the county has dealt with in the past.

“There may be people walking around in our community that we don’t yet have already contracted the virus; that’s what makes it a little different. When we have the other things, we do see damage to infrastructure, tangible things we know how to prepare for, respond and recover,” Gilley said. “I do think this is something that is going to change on an hour by hour basis.”

“If you are a praying person, I think you should pray for our community,” Gilley added. “I think you should pray for any community or particularly for the state of Florida and the country so that we don’t necessarily have an expansion of this disease to the extent that we have issues that shut down all of the operations and things like that.”

Dr. John Lanza, director of the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County, provided an update to the commission, but his superiors did not allow him to participate in the health conference. He said any question would have to go to his public information staff, which would in turn send the question to Tallahassee for an answer.

“We do not have any cases in Escambia County,” Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore said. “If we did start to have transmission, then you would see the activation of the EOC (Emergency Operations Center) to a Level 2. We would take direction under the Department of Health. They are the lead agency.”

A coronavirus case was found last week in Santa Rosa County. The 71-year old man was transported to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola where he later died, one of two deaths to date in Florida.

Escambia County and the City of Pensacola followed a state recommendation and announced that all public-permitted events with more than 500 people expected are canceled until at least March 30. This does not include school, churches or other private events.

“If you don’t feel comfortable (attending public events) for reasons of age or a variety of other issues like an immune system deficiency,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said, “…then I would understand you making the decision. That’s really on you. Everybody’s got to be aware of what their own conditions are and what they feel comfortable…It’s going to depend on individuals and their immune system.”

Interim Public Safety Director John Dosh said 911 operators are asking key questions of callers — not only about their symptoms and condition but also about travel. That, he said, allows first responders to be aware of any high risk activities so the first responders can take the appropriate action to protect themselves.

Escambia County School superintendent Malcolm Thomas said the district, at this point, plans to continue with regular face-to-face classes when students return from spring break on March 23. The district announced limits on out of county travel by staff and students, and canceled all field trips.

“We are doing a deep disinfecting and sanitizing of all of our vehicles every night,” ECAT Director Tonya Ellis said. “We have increased the comprehensive level of that cleaning, which includes commercial grade, hospital grade disinfectant for all of our buses.”

Director of Facilities Management Cassie Boatwrite Fsaid the county is continually working to sanitize facilities.

At the Escambia County Jail, Director Rich Powell said visitations are already conducted remotely. “We deal with health concerns on a continuous basis. The virus change anything particular that we are doing knowing that people are in close proximity. We are in a continuous state of cleaning in the jail.”

The Pensacola International Airport remains open and is fully operational, and has increased the frequency that points touched by the public are cleaned. Hand sanitizer stations are also located throughout the terminal.

