Escambia School District Restricts Out Of County Travel Due To Coronavirus

The Escambia County School District has restricted most travel outside the county effective immediately in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus. There will be exceptions for some outdoor athletic competitions on a game by game basis.

All field trips, regardless of destination, have been suspended.

The official policy released Thursday afternoon by the school district states all out-of-state travel for both students and staff members is suspended for the remainder of the school year. All student and staff travel in-state is suspended for the next 30 days at which time requests may be re-evaluated.

However, there will be some exceptions to the policy for outdoor sporting events.

“We are using common sense, as long as that county does not have an active COVID-19 case, outside events will be allowed to continue at the moment,” Escambia County School Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said.

Additional exceptions may be granted for Northview High School sporting events due to the school’s close proximity to Alabama and upcoming opponents such Escambia Academy, and T.R. Miller, Thomas said. He noted that Northview and Jay competitions are still on at the present time.

In the near term, Northview baseball’s two-day series set to begin Thursday with Baker has been canceled, and the upcoming Tate High School Aggie Classic has been canceled due to the number of teams that participate from around the county.