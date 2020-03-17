Escambia To Limit Groups Sizes On The Beach; Sheriff Says Stop Hoarding

Escambia County will limit groups on the beach to 10 or fewer people, Commissioner Robert Bender said during afternoon press conference, keeping with CDC guidelines for public gatherings.’

Signs will be posted as the beach alerting the public, and the county will monitor.

Escambia County Health Department Director Dr. John Lanza would not provide any additional information about the one positive case in Escambia County, other than to say he traveled internationally, returned and was tested. He said the health department is performing “contact tracing” to find out who came into contact with the patient. Those persons are being contacted for evaluation.

“Stop hoarding,” Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said. He encouraged residents to follow voluntary guidelines to avoid more “draconian” measures that have been implemented in other states. “Stop hoarding, be compliant, make sure we don’t end up with involuntary quarantines in Escambia County.”

“This is not going to be the zombie apocalypse,” Morgan said in response to reports that residents are stockpiling ammunition.

Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said the district is working on plans in case students can’t return to class after two weeks. Students were already scheduled to be out for spring break this week, and that was extended through next week under a state order.

