Early Morning Fire Under Investigation As Possible Arson

March 30, 2020

An early Monday morning fire near McDavid is under investigation as a possible arson.

Fire destroyed a fifth-wheel travel trailer about 1:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of Perdue Road. The mobile home at that address was damaged by fire on March 12, and a third fire destroyed another travel trailer earlier this year.

The March 12 mobile home fire was believed to caused by an extension cord used to power the travel trailer that burned early Monday.

There were no injuries reported in any of the incidents.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida State Fire Marshal are investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 