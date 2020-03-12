Fire Damages Mobile Home Near McDavid

Fire damaged a home near McDavid just before noon Thursday.

The occupants were able to escape the home without injury, along with multiple dogs.

The fire on Perdue Road off Breastworks Road was reportedly sparked by an extension cord being used to power a recreational vehicle.

The McDavid, Walnut Hill and Century stations of Escambia Fire rescue, the Atmore Fire Department and Escambia County EMS were dispatched to the fire.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.