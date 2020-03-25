DeSantis Cracks Down On Travelers From New York; Encourages All Age 65+ To Stay Home For Two Weeks

Gov. Ron DeSantis is following through on his plan to crack down on people fleeing the COVID-19 shelter-in-place ordera for Florida, and he’s urging everyone 65 and older to stay home for the next couple of weeks.

DeSantis issued an executive order that requires anyone that traveled to Florida from New York, New Jersey or Connecticut in the past three weeks to self-isolate or quarantine for 14 days or for the length of their visit, whichever is shorter. They must also notify officials of the people they’ve had contact with since they arrived in the state. Violating the order is a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment for up to 60 days and a fine of up to $500.

The National Guard is stationed at major airports in the state to help with screenings and take temperatures of planes arriving from restricted areas. The governor expects to expand the National Guard’s presence to smaller airports in the next few days.

“That’s the only way we can be sure that that virus is not going to be reintroduced in the state of Florida and then spread,” DeSantis said during a Tuesday press conference.

In addition, DeSantis is ordering Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to issued a public health order encouraging those 65 and over and those of any age with underlying medical conditions to stay at home for 14 days,

“Folks who are 65-plus are the ones that have the best chance to suffer a negative outcome, and that’s disproportionately so when you talk about fatalities.” DeSantis said. “We want to make sure those folks are protected.”