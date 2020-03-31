Deputy Cleared In December Officer-Involved Shooting Off Chemstrand Road

The State Attorney’s Office has cleared an Escambia County deputy that shot a suspect that opened fire on deputies last December on Limerick Lane off Chemstrand Road.

The suspect, Daniel Jeremy Hux, is charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement office and remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond as he awaits trial.

At about 1:30 p.m. on December 11, 2019, suspect Hux called 911 and requested to be taken to the hospital, stated that he was contemplating suicide, and that he was standing outside under a pine tree.

Deputy Douglas Shoemaker was dispatched to the address on Limerick Lane for a welfare check. He did not see anyone outside, knocked on the front door and went to a side carport door. At 2:16 p.m. he canceled Escambia County EMS.

Shoemaker was joined by Sgt. Melissa Lee. They again checked the doors of the residence, and Shoemaker returned to the carport and knocked on the side door again. He saw a figure moving to the door through frosted glass. When the door opened, he saw the muzzle of a firearm pointed toward him, and the person holding it opened fire. Shoemaker said he was hit by the first round in the chest and immediately ran and secured cover. The deputy then returned fire at Hux until he saw him “go down”.

Shoemaker suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, right side and right middle knuckle, and he was grazed on the forehead.

The sergeant heard the gunshots and saw an arm with a handgun sticking out of the door. Hux began to shoot in her direction, forcing her to seek cover at her vehicle. Lee indicated she did not fire because she could not see a clear target.

Deputy Shoemaker was shot four times and Hux was struck twice. Both were transported to the hospital and both survived.

Hux’s wife told investigators that Hux had become increasingly paranoid and delusional over several months. She said he called her the morning of the shooting and told her, “he loved her, and everything would be OK”.

NorthEscambia.com photos.