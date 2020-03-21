Clouds, Chance Of Rain For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87.