Clouds, Chance Of Rain For The Weekend

March 21, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 