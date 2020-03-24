Baptist, Jay And Gulf Breeze Hospitals Now Have A No Visitation Policy In Place

March 24, 2020

A no visitation policy with limited entry doors has been enacted at Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital.

Visitor exceptions will be made for end of life and critical caregivers. Approved visitors will be actively screened prior to entrance with CDC screening questions and temperature checks. They hospital said they recognize and value the vital role friends and family play in restoring the health of their loved ones, but they believe these measures are necessary for the well being of our patients, team members and the community.

Under government guidelines, elective surgeries and procedures at Baptist Health Care facilities have been postponed. This includes Andrews Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center, Baptist Medical Park – Nine Mile Ambulatory Surgery Center, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital.

Baptist is working with all patients to reschedule their care to a future date and ensuring their current needs are being met. Exceptions will be made for time-sensitive and urgent needs on a patient-by-patient basis. This action allows us to redeploy resources including supplies, equipment and staff to meet the current and future needs.

All screening appointments for imaging, including mammograms, DEXA scans, lung CTs and screening endoscopy, are being rescheduled for late April. Medically urgent imaging appointments will remain unchanged as scheduled

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 