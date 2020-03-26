Alabama Schools Will Be Closed For The Rest Of The Academic Year

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday afternoon that Alabama students will not return to class this year.

“This decision has not been made lightly,” Ivey said. “However the virus continues to spread.”

Ivey ordered local school district to find “alternative methods of instruction” such as online courses by April 6 in order to finish the academic year. Academic work is optional for school districts prior to April 6.

“We must be serious about eliminating the spread of this virus,” the governor said.

“Nothing can replace the interaction between the teacher and the students in a classroom setting.” Ivey said. “However, access to high-quality instruction is crucial for our students to maintain their competitive edge academically.”

Ivey’s state of emergency order will have the following added:

“Beginning at the start of school on April 6, 2020, all public K-12 schools shall implement a plan to complete the 2019-2020 school year using alternate methods of instruction as established by the State Superintendent of Education.”

“Local school districts shall make staffing decisions and determinations related to access to school buildings in accordance with all applicable public health orders and the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health.”