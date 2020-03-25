After 17 Years, The Search Continues For Melinda Wall McGhee

Tuesday marked 17 years since Melinda Wall McGhee went missing from her Atmore home, the apparent victim of foul play.

“The selfishness and meanness of the person that committed this crime haunts us daily. Our love for Melinda is as strong as it ever was and she is missed daily. Perseverance is our only weapon along with prayer. Our God’s vengeance will prevail one day this I believe,” Amanda McGhee said Tuesday as she visited her sister’s empty grave.

The morning of March 24, 2003, was a sunny start to the first day of spring break. Melinda, then 31, returned to her home about 8 a.m. after working the night shift as a nurse at a Bay Minette nursing home.

Her husband, Troy McGhee, was at work at Masland Carpets in Atmore. Their two children were at a babysitter, and Troy’s son from a previous relationship was at a dentist’s office. At about 8:30 the morning of March 24, 2003, Melinda spoke to her mother on the phone. It was the last time anyone known to Melinda would ever hear from her.

“I woke up to birds singing and sun shining just like it was 17 years ago, but our lives will never be the same the pain and loss is just as painful today as it was that day,” her mother, Ouida Wall said Tuesday.

At about 4:00 that afternoon, husband Troy came home to find Melinda missing. There was blood and evidence of a violent struggle inside the home. He reported his wife missing.

In 2010, authorities issued a death certificate for McGhee after a required seven year waiting period passed.

“We continue to be in prayer that Melinda’s body will be found and we can lay her to rest as she should have been years ago,” sister Melissa Wall said. “We are hopeful that the person responsible will be found out or come forward. We also pray that whoever knows something because someone does will come forward in hopes of some type of closure. Nothing will ever bring Sissy back but she deserves to be found and justice needs to be served.”