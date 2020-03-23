A Chance Of Monday Afternoon Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.