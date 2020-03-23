A Chance Of Monday Afternoon Showers

March 23, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 