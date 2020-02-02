Volunteers Needed For Escambia-Pensacola Affordable Housing Advisory Committee

February 2, 2020

The Escambia County Commission is soliciting applications for representatives to the Escambia-Pensacola Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. The committee was established  for the purpose of reviewing affordable housing incentives available within the county and to make recommendations concerning those incentives to the Escambia Commission and Pensacola City Council. The committee will also help in the development of the Local Housing Assistance Plan for the State Housing Initiatives Partnership program.

The board is seeking to fill three slots from the following specializations, as outlined per Florida Statute:

  • One citizen who is a representative of those areas of labor actively engaged in home building in connection with affordable housing;
  • One citizen who is actively engaged as an advocate for low-income persons in connection with affordable housing;
  • One citizen who represents essential services personnel, as defined in the local housing assistance plan

The committee will meet monthly during review and development of the affordable housing incentives and the new LHAP and at least quarterly thereafter. Members will serve a three-year term. Positions will be recommended to the board for approval in March.

Citizens interested in serving should request a form via email at NED@myescambia.com. Completed applications should be forwarded to Neighborhood Enterprise Division/AHAC, 221 Palafox Place, Suite 200, Pensacola, FL,32502 or via email to NED@myescambia.com. All applications must be received no later than Feb. 28 for consideration.

Written by William Reynolds 

 