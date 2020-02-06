Three North Escambia Teachers Selected As Who’s Who Top Educators Of America

February 6, 2020

Three North Escambia teachers were among just 26 educators in the state of Florida selected for inclusion into the Top Educators of America 2020 by The Who’s Who Directories.

They are Candice Blackburn from Molino Park Elementary School, Savanna Jernigan from Jim Allen Elementary School, and Erica Minchew from Kingsfield Elementary School.

All selected educators that appear in the Top Educators of America have been included by a nomination process only. Upon receipt of a nomination, editors assess the educator’s impact within the educational community. This includes a review of years of service, educational background, remarks by the nominator and an interview with the nominee.

Pictured top: (L-R) Candice Blackburn from Molino Park Elementary School, Savanna Jernigan from Jim Allen Elementary School, and Erica Minchew from Kingsfield Elementary School.

