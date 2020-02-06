Tate’s Thompson And Uebelsteadt Sign with Bellhaven; Williams Inks With East Tennessee

February 6, 2020

Tate High School kicked off National Signing Day with three players signing letters of intent.

Conner Thompson and Coner Uebelsteadt both signed with Bellhaven University, a private Christian School in Jackson, Mississippi. Josh Williams inked with East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Pictured top: (L-R) Connor Thompson, Josh Williams and  Connor Uebelsteadt. Pictured below: The three sign their National Letters of Intent Wednesday morning at Tate High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

