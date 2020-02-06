Tate’s Thompson And Uebelsteadt Sign with Bellhaven; Williams Inks With East Tennessee

Tate High School kicked off National Signing Day with three players signing letters of intent.

Conner Thompson and Coner Uebelsteadt both signed with Bellhaven University, a private Christian School in Jackson, Mississippi. Josh Williams inked with East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Pictured top: (L-R) Connor Thompson, Josh Williams and Connor Uebelsteadt. Pictured below: The three sign their National Letters of Intent Wednesday morning at Tate High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.