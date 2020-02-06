Tate High School Chaparrals Take Fourth In Season Opening Performance

February 6, 2020

The Tate High School Chaparrals finished fourth in their first competition of the season at the Gulf Coast Color Guard and Percussion Circuit.

The Chaparrals competed with against six other winter guards in their unit Saturday night, wth 35 winter guard teams and 12 percussion teams taking part.

The Tate High School Chaparrals Winter Guard has been competing since 1972, making them one of the oldest competing high school units around. Tate High School Chaparrals have been finalists in the WGI Pensacola Regional, WGI Southeast Power Regional and won the WGI Scholastic World Class Gold Medal in 1989.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

