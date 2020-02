Tate High Quarterback Club Elects New Officers For 2020

The Tate High School Quarterback Club has elected new officers for 2020.

They are President Brian Byrd, Vice President Neal Johnson, Treasurer Stacy Lambeth, Secretary Debbie Westergreen, Head Football Coach Jay Lindsey and members at largeĀ Robin Foster and Megan Walters.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.