Sunshine Returns For The Weekend

February 1, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Possibly a morning shower, otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

