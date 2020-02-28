Sunshine And 60s Into The Weekend
February 28, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia are forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. West wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
