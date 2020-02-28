Sunshine And 60s Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia are forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.