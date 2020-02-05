Registration Open For Escambia County Adult Softball

Registration is underway for the Escambia County Parks and Recreation Department’s spring softball league for adults 18 and up, offering options for co-ed, competitive and recreation teams. Registration and payment are due Friday, Feb. 28 to the Parks and Recreation Department, 1651 E. Nine Mile Road. League play begins Tuesday, March 3. The cost is $400 per team, and all leagues use United States Specialty Sports Association modified rules.