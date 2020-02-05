Registration Open For Escambia County Adult Softball

February 5, 2020

Registration is underway for the Escambia County Parks and Recreation Department’s spring softball league for adults 18 and up, offering options for co-ed, competitive and recreation teams. Registration and payment are due Friday, Feb. 28 to the Parks and Recreation Department, 1651 E. Nine Mile Road. League play begins Tuesday, March 3. The cost is $400 per team, and all leagues use United States Specialty Sports Association modified rules.

  • Co-ed League: 12-game schedule on Monday nights, played as double headers.
  • Recreation League: 12-game schedule on Tuesday nights, played as double headers (3HR/out).
  • Men’s League: 12-game schedule on Wednesday nights, played as double headers.

League management reserves the right to reassign teams to different divisions.

Click here for a registration form. For more information, please call 850-475-5220 or email mahumphreys@myescambia.com.

