Register To Vote Soon: Florida’s Deadline Is One Week Away For Primaries

Florida residents who are not registered to vote have a week remaining to register to vote in order cast a ballot in the March presidential primary election.

The voter registration deadline for the March 17 presidential primary is Tuesday, February 18.

Florida has closed primaries. If you want to vote in a party’s primary, you must be registered in that party by the registration deadline.

Voters can register online or register in person or by mail. For information on any of the registration methods, change parties or check your registration, visit escambiavotes.com.