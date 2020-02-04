Pedestrian Struck And Killed On I-10

A pedestrian was struck and kill on I-10 in Escambia County Monday night.

It happened about 8:45 p.m. on I-10 eastbound just east of Highway 29.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 23-year old Cory Reddick of Pensacola was walking in between the center and far right lane of I-10. Troopers said 21-year old Amber Jones of Milton saw Reddick in the roadway and attempted to swerve, but her 2013 Kia Soul collided with him.

There is a possibility that multiple vehicles may have collided with Reddick, according to FHP. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.