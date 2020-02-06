Northview’s Davis And Findley Sign With Northwestern; Hawkins Inks With Benedictine

Three Northview High School Chiefs signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday afternoon.

Garrick Davis (6′3, 260-lbs) signed with Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. Davis signed as an offensive lineman. Cameron Findley (6′2, 305-lbs) also signed with Northwestern College as an offensive lineman.

Jacob Hawkins (6′2, 220-lbs), signed with Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Hawkins signed as a defensive end. Hawkins will be joining former Chief Lance McLaughlin who signed with Benedictine College last year.

“The Northview football program and coaches are extremely proud of these three young men as they get the opportunity to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level,” Northview Chiefs head coach Derek Marshman said. “All three individuals handled things the right way, taking care of the classroom first and making academics a top priority. They all have worked extremely hard for this opportunity. I am excited to see what the future holds for these young men.”

Pictured top: (L-R) Jacob Hawkins, Garrick Davis and Cameron Findley. Pictured below: The three sign their National Letters of Intent Wednesday afternoon at Northview High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.