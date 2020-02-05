Northview High Students Place At FBLA District Competition
February 5, 2020
The following Northview High School students placed at this year’s FBLA district competition:
- st Place Accounting 1 – Weslyn Dunn
- 1st Place Business Communication – Raeleigh Woodfin
- 1st Place Computer Applications – Abigail Levins
- 1st Place Health Care Administration – Libby Pugh
- 4th Place Health Care Administration – Bradi Edwards
- 1st Place Introduction to Business Procedures – Mackenzie Hoover
- 1st Place Introduction to Financial Math – Emily Levins
- 4th Place Introduction to Financial Math – Alana Shelly
- 1st Place Journalism – Kayla McKillion
- 2nd Place Journalism – Jacob Hawkins
- 4th Place Journalism – Holley Gilley
- 2nd Place Introduction to Business Communication – McKenna Simmons
- 3rd Place Agribusiness – Destiny Cleckler
- 4th Place Advertising – Christian Hixon
- 4th Place Cyber Security – Kenna Redmond
- 5th Place Organizational Leadership – Corteria Leslie
Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments