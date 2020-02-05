Northview High Students Place At FBLA District Competition

The following Northview High School students placed at this year’s FBLA district competition:

st Place Accounting 1 – Weslyn Dunn

1st Place Business Communication – Raeleigh Woodfin

1st Place Computer Applications – Abigail Levins

1st Place Health Care Administration – Libby Pugh

4th Place Health Care Administration – Bradi Edwards

1st Place Introduction to Business Procedures – Mackenzie Hoover

1st Place Introduction to Financial Math – Emily Levins

4th Place Introduction to Financial Math – Alana Shelly

1st Place Journalism – Kayla McKillion

2nd Place Journalism – Jacob Hawkins

4th Place Journalism – Holley Gilley

2nd Place Introduction to Business Communication – McKenna Simmons

3rd Place Agribusiness – Destiny Cleckler

4th Place Advertising – Christian Hixon

4th Place Cyber Security – Kenna Redmond

5th Place Organizational Leadership – Corteria Leslie