Northview High Students Place At FBLA District Competition

February 5, 2020

The following Northview High School students placed at this year’s FBLA district competition:

  • st Place Accounting 1 – Weslyn Dunn
  • 1st Place Business Communication – Raeleigh Woodfin
  • 1st Place Computer Applications – Abigail Levins
  • 1st Place Health Care Administration – Libby Pugh
  • 4th Place Health Care Administration – Bradi Edwards
  • 1st Place Introduction to Business Procedures – Mackenzie Hoover
  • 1st Place Introduction to Financial Math – Emily Levins
  • 4th Place Introduction to Financial Math – Alana Shelly
  • 1st Place Journalism – Kayla McKillion
  • 2nd Place Journalism – Jacob Hawkins
  • 4th Place Journalism – Holley Gilley
  • 2nd Place Introduction to Business Communication – McKenna Simmons
  • 3rd Place Agribusiness – Destiny Cleckler
  • 4th Place Advertising – Christian Hixon
  • 4th Place Cyber Security – Kenna Redmond
  • 5th Place Organizational Leadership – Corteria Leslie

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 