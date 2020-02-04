Info Meeting Tuesday On Plan To Widen Part Of I-10 To Six Lanes; Reconstruct Nine Mile, Pine Forest Exits

February 4, 2020

The Florida Department of Transportation is looking to widen I-10 from four to six lanes from near the Alabama state line to west of Highway 29 and reconstruct the interchanges at Nine Mile and Pine Forest roads as diverging diamond interchanges.

FDOT will hold a Project Development and Environment Study meeting on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Pine Forest United Methodist Church at 2800 Wilde Lake Boulevard.  Maps, drawings and other information will be on display at the meeting. FDOT Representatives will be available to discuss the proposed improvements, answer questions, and receive comments.

This project is being developed concurrently with a separate study for the Beulah Road (County Road 99) interchange PD&E Study.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 